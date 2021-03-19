TS EAMCET 2021 registration to begin tomorrow

The registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will begin tomorrow.

T Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that students can apply for the entrance test from March 20 to May 18 without any late fee. However, the students can apply for EAMCET with a late fee of Rs 500 till June 7, Rs 2,500 till June 17 and Rs 5,000 till June 28.

Reddy on Thursday launched EAMCET 2021 website. The entrance test is scheduled for agricultural stream on July 5 and July 6 while for the engineering stream, the exam is on July 7, 8 and 9.

For more details, students can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in.