TS EAMCET-21 results likely tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State Eamcet-21 results are likely to be announced on August 25.

Officials are making arrangements for the release of the results without the weightage of Intermediate marks.

The government had cancelled the Inter marks as there were no examinations due to the Corona pandemic.

Since all the students were qualified by the government there is no chance of weightage this time. Eligibility of 45 per cent marks in Intermediate for admission was cancelled.