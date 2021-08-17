TS ECET 2021 results to be released tomorrow

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the results of Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) tomorrow i.e. on August 18, TS ECET 2021 convener CH Venkata Ramana Reddy in a release. The results will be made available at ecet.tsche.ac.in

The results will be released at UGC-HRDC auditorium by the TSCHE chairman Papi Reddy, JNTUH vice-chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) is a computer based test conducted for the diploma and BSc (mathematics) candidates for their lateral entry into second year engineering course in both university and private unaided professional institutions.

TS ECET 2021 exam was held on August 4 and the answer key was released on August 6. The first phase of TS ECET counselling will begin from August 24 and the certificate verification will be held between August 26 and 29. Candidates can exercise the web options from August 26 to 31 and the seats will be alloted on September 2.

Candidates should pay the fee and report online through website between September 2 and 7.