TS ECET results 2020 to be released today

TS ECET 2020 results will be released today at the official site. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results from ecet.tsche.ac.in once they are announced and also download the rank card by using their registration number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

The results will be announced today by the JNTU Hyderabad at 4 pm today at ecet.tsche.ac.in.



The candidates need to score 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects or three subjects for B.Sc. (Mathematics), i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 in to be ranked in TS ECET 2020.



The TS ECET exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on the behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education on August 31 across 56 centres including four centres in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 28,040 registered for the exam from Telangana and AP while 24,287 students downloaded the hall tickets.



How to download TS ECET 2020 results?



Log on to ecet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the result link

Enter the registration number or hall ticket number and date of birth

View the results appeared on the screen

Download the rank card and take a print out for future reference.