TS EdCET committee releases admissions schedule

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET ) 2023 admission committee on Thursday released the schedule for admissions into two-year B Ed regular courses with online registration commencing September 20.



An admission notification will be issued on September 19 and online registration cum verification of certificates is from September 20 to 30. Physical verification of special category certificates – NCC, CAP, PH and sports via slot booking is from September 25 to 29. A list of eligible candidates will be displayed and corrections, if any, can be sent via e-mail on October 2, said a senior officer

The first phase web options are from October 3 to 5 and the same can be edited on October 6. The provisional seat allotment is on October 9 and candidates have to report to colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between October 10 and 13. The classwork will commence on October 30. For further details, visit the website http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/, he added.