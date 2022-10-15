TS govt achieved Mission Bhagiratha without Centre's help, says Errabelli

Warangal: Centre didn't give a single rupee even though the Niti Aayog's had suggested it to give a fillip to Telangana government's flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha, aimed at providing drinking water to each household, by funding Rs 19,205 crore, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. However, the State government made it possible on its own, he added.

Felicitating the officials of the Mission Bhagiratha at Chinthagattu camp here on Friday, he lauded them for their hard work in winning as many as 53 Central Government awards. "KCR succeeded in ensuring drinking water to each household in the State which the successive governments in the united Andhra Pradesh failed to do so," Errabelli said.

Earlier, Gangadevipally in Warangal district had earned the tag of best model villages in the country.

After KCR initiated Palle Pragathi, many villages have emulated Gangadevipally, Errabelli said. We now have 19 Adarsh Villages according to the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, he said. Telangana is the only State in the country to provide protected drinking water to all the households including schools, government offices, churches, temples, mosques, Anganwadi centres, etc," Errabelli said. Earlier, the minister inspected the Mission Bhagiratha office, water purification process, quality of the water, testing, distribution, etc.

"Mission Bhagiratha has become a beacon to other States in the country," Errabelli said, lauding the efforts of Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to CM, Government of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Smita Sabharwal said that getting so many awards from the Centre is awe-inspiring. It's a team work and I happened to be in-charge of Mission Bhagiratha implementation, she said.

CMO OSD Priyanka Varghese, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya and Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy were among others present.