TS govt schemes reaping health benefits for people

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has said that Telangana registered a significant improvement in the health standards of the people due to the revolutionary schemes undertaken by the government.

A review meeting was held today at BRKR Bhavan on the medical and health department. The Chief Secretary said that the health and living standards of the people of the State have improved with the government's ambitious initiatives such as Kanti Velugu, KCR Kit, KCR nutrition kit, and comprehensive health check-ups for women journalists.

She said that so far, 13,28,808 people have been provided with KCR kits in the State, thus 29.10 lakh people have benefited. She noted that institutional deliveries have increased since these were launched free of cost. Currently, 95 percent of deliveries are taking place in institutions. Deliveries in government hospitals have increased from 30 percent to 61 percent, she said, and added that they are also giving incentive awards to the staff if they give birth in primary medical centres.

Santhi Kumari said that the KCR Nutrition Kit, which was introduced on a pilot basis in nine districts of the State to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women, is yielding good results, and the number of maternal and child deaths decreased due to them. KCR Nutrition Food Kits will also be launched across all the districts soon.

As part of the women's health programme launched on the occasion of International Women's Day, eight types of medical examinations have been conducted for 5214 women.

Telangana Diagnostics, which was started in Hyderabad and 22 districts of the State to conduct 57 types of pathological tests free of cost, has so far conducted 8.90 crore tests for 49 lakh people.

So far, 1.4 crore people were conducted medical examinations through 352 Basthi Davakhanas which were introduced to conduct immediate medical examinations for nearly two crore people. Another 46 Basthi Davakhanas will be opened soon

As per the promise made by the State Municipal Administration and IT Minister on International Women's Day, the chief secretary said that master health checkups will be conducted for women journalists in the State soon.

Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Secretary HM&FW S.A.M Rizvi, OSD to CM Dr. T. Gangadhar, Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, Director Public Health Srinivasa Rao, and other officials attended.