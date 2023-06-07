TS Govt taking measures for industrial development, says Balka Suman

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that the government is taking measures for industrial development across the State, bringing international industries to the state, and providing employment to many unemployed youths.

As part of Telangana Awatarana Dasabadi Utsavam, Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, along with District Collector Badhawath Santhosh and Manchiryala constituency MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, attended the programme organised in Mancherial on Tuesday to celebrate Telangana Industrial Progress Day. On this occasion, Government Whip Suman said that the government has taken many sensational decisions towards the development of the industrial sector and provided employment to the unemployed youth through the establishment of industries.

He said that in order to provide administrative benefits to the people, along with the division of districts in the State, Gram Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, Integrated Collectorate buildings, and Police station will be established, and services will be provided to the people in a faster manner.

With the idea of increasing the number of doctors and staff to provide quality medical services to the people, medical and nursing colleges have been established in every district, and the necessary staff have been appointed, he said.

He said that the services have been facilitated with the coordination of the authorities so that the fruits of the government’s welfare and development schemes reach the remote areas and the deserving beneficiaries.

He said that for the establishment of industries in the district, through Tea Pride, Tea Idea, and many other related programmes, necessary permissions are granted and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged.

Through the PASS Act, 548 units have been applied for, 916 permits have been applied for, and 765 permits have been granted by various departments in the district from 2014 till now. From 2014 till now, 423 industries have been established with an investment of 6 thousand 208 crore rupees, 4 thousand 721 people have been employed, and production has been obtained in 351 industries. He said that it had been started.

A subsidy of Rs 31.71 crore has been sanctioned for 238 applications through the T-idea scheme, Rs 44.23 crore for 1 thousand 93 applications of Scheduled Castes, Rs 14.34 crore for 313 applications of Scheduled Tribes, and Rs 2.63 crore for 63 applications of disabled persons through the Tri-Pride scheme. He said that the sanction has been imposed. He said that under the auspices of the District Industries Department, constituency and mandal-wise melas should be organised, awareness programmes on industrial schemes should be organised, details of investment subsidies and government incentives should be given, and efforts should be made to achieve development in the industrial sector.