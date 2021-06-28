TS inter 2021 second year results released

TS inter 2021 second year results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday announced intermediate second year results. Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy officially released the results. A total of 4,51,585 students are declared as pass, of which 2,28,754 are girls and 2,22,831 are boys.



While, around 1,04,886 students secured grade-A, 61,887 students secured grade-B and 1,08,093 secured grade-C. Students who have registered for the exam can check the results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.



For errors in the marks memo, the board asked the students to reach 040-24600110.



The intermediate exams had been cancelled by the government in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. The students have been allotted first year marks in few subjects and in the practicals, they have been given full marks. Students who failed in the exams last year were given a minimum mark of 35 per cent.



Meanwhile, the board said that the students who are not satisfied with the marks can appear for the exams when the situation improves.