TS Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today

- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
The Telangana Inter Board officials have announced that the results for the Advanced Supplementary exams for first and second year students will be released today at 2 pm.
The Telangana Inter Board officials have announced that the results for the Advanced Supplementary exams for first and second year students will be released today at 2 pm. The exams were conducted from May 24 to June 3, with a total of 4.5 lakh students appearing for the exams.
These exams were taken by students who had failed in previous exams as well as those wanting to improve their marks. Students can check their results from the provided links once they are released.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Telangana Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results.
