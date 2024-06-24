  • Menu
TS Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today

TS Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results to be Released Today
Highlights

The Telangana Inter Board officials have announced that the results for the Advanced Supplementary exams for first and second year students will be released today at 2 pm. The exams were conducted from May 24 to June 3, with a total of 4.5 lakh students appearing for the exams.

These exams were taken by students who had failed in previous exams as well as those wanting to improve their marks. Students can check their results from the provided links once they are released.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Telangana Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results.

