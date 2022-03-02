TS inter exams 2022 from April 22, TSBIE revises schedule

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) has revised the intermediate exam dates as it is clashing with JEE Mains exam. According to the schedule released earlier, the first year intermediate exams were scheduled to be held on April 20 and the second year from April 21. However, the TSBIE has deferred the exams for two days.



According to the revised schedule, the intermediate exams will begin from April 22 i.e. the first year exams will start from April 22 to May 11 and the second year exams will start from April 23 to May 12.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Mains exams 2022 on Tuesday. As per the schedule, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May. NTA said that the first session will be held between April 16 and April 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to May 29.