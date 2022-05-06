  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS Intermediate exams commences smoothly

TS Intermediate exams commences smoothly
x

TS Intermediate exams commences smoothly

Highlights

All the students thronged the examination centres to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations which have commenced smoothly at 1,443 centres across Telangana on Friday.

Hyderabad: All the students thronged the examination centres to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations which have commenced smoothly at 1,443 centres across Telangana on Friday.

The first year exam which began with paper-1 at 9 am will conclude at 12 noon. It is to mention here that as many as 4,64,626 students have appeared for the first year exams and 4,42,767 students will appear for the second year exams which will commence on Saturday.

All the elaborate arrangements in place by the Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). It is noted that around 25,513 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties besides 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads were appointed to oversee the conduct of the exams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X