TS Intermediate exams commences smoothly

Hyderabad: All the students thronged the examination centres to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations which have commenced smoothly at 1,443 centres across Telangana on Friday.

The first year exam which began with paper-1 at 9 am will conclude at 12 noon. It is to mention here that as many as 4,64,626 students have appeared for the first year exams and 4,42,767 students will appear for the second year exams which will commence on Saturday.

All the elaborate arrangements in place by the Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). It is noted that around 25,513 invigilators have been deployed for exam duties besides 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads were appointed to oversee the conduct of the exams.