TS intermediate public exams will end by May 15: Minister Sabitha

State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the intermediate public examinations will be completed by May 15. The minister on Wednesday held a meeting with the DEOs of 33 districts.

"The intermediate exams will end by May 15 and the SSC exams will begin from May 17," said the minister.

Sabitha said that all the schools have done with the arrangements of reopening of schools from February 7. "There are a total of 14,252 schools across the state and I have inspected 85 per cent of the schools so far," the minister said adding that the government will focus on the medical and sanitation so as to prevent the spreading of virus in schools and hostels.

She said that local bodies have been entrusted with the task of sanitizing the government schools and the students will be provided with the Mission Bhagiratha water.

The minister continued that around 60 per cent parents are ready to send their children to the schools and every student will be accorded with uniforms and books besides providing mid-day meals to the four lakh students.