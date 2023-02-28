  • Menu
TS LAWCET & PGLCET exams on May 25

Telangana State Council of Higher Education
Telangana State Council of Higher Education 

Highlights

  • Registration fees for both examinations will start from March 2. For TS LAWCET-2023 it is Rs 900 while for SC/ST and PH category candidates, it is Rs 600. The registration fee for TS PGLCET is Rs 1100 while for SC/ST and physically handicapped students, it is Rs 900
  • Correction of online application dates submitted by the candidate will be done between May 4 and May 10 and hall tickets will be available for download from May 16

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday announced that TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2023) for admission into LLM courses offered by State universities in Telangana including affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted on May 25.

The notifications for TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2023 will be released by Chairman, TSCHE, Prof R Limbadri on March 1 while submission and registration of online application forms with the registration fees for both examinations will start from March 2. The registration fee for TS LAWCET-2023 is Rs 900 while for SC/ST and PH category candidates it is Rs 600. The registration fee for TS PGLCET is Rs 1100 while for SC/ST and physically handicapped students, it is Rs 900.

The last date for submission and registration of online application forms without late fee is April 6 and with a fine of Rs 500 is April 12. The last date for submission of forms with a fine of Rs 1000 is April 19 and with a fine of Rs 2, 000 is April 26. Candidates can also submit their application forms with a fine Rs 4000 by May 3, 2023. Correction of online application dates submitted by the candidate will be done between May 4 and May 10 and hall tickets will be available for downloading from May 16, said senior officer, TSCHE.

