TS-LAWCET, PGLCET results released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022 exam results were released on Wednesday. Over 74 percent candidates qualified in TS LAWCET and 91.10 per cent qualified in PGLCET. K Charan Yajvi, resident of Hyderabad, Maddipatla Sai Krishna, resident of Andhra Pradesh and Mandala Bharath Bhushan of Secunderabad bagged the first rank.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, around

20,107 candidates appeared for the TS LAWCET exam. Likewise, PGLCET for admissions to the LLM 2,607 candidates wrote the entrance test. Men outperformed women in TS LAWCET while women outshined men in PGLCET. The qualifying percentage of men in TS LAWCET was 77.59 per cent as against 66.92 per cent of women. As for PGLCET, 91.80 per cent of women qualified, while the men's qualifying percentage was 90.76 per cent.

This year, out of 3,271 engineering graduates who appeared for the TS LAWCET, 2,733 qualified. Similarly, 34 doctors qualified while 38 appeared.