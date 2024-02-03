TS Meet-2024, the annual school sports festival concluded at Sanathnagar

The TS Meet-2024, the annual school sports festival held at the Sanathnagar Labor Welfare Center ground, came to a successful conclusion. The event was organized by the Acquired School Owners' Association and saw participation from various schools.

On Friday, a program was held to honor the winners of different sports categories. Students who excelled in cricket, chess, skipping, running race, tug-of-war, bobo, and other sports were awarded medals, prizes, and trophies.

















The event was graced by the presence of Kshudu Kolanu Balreddy, President of Sanatnagar Division India, along with the members of the Organizing Committee of the Games, namely D.D. Prashant, Augustin, Sudhakar, Qutbuddin, Asif, and others. They congratulated the students on their achievements and applauded their dedication and hard work.

The TS Meet-2024 brought together students from different schools, promoting healthy competition and sportsmanship. The event not only showcased the talent of the young athletes but also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and teamwork.