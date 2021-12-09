TS PECET 2021 first phase counselling from Dec 11

The first phase of counselling for the admissions into BPEd/DPEd courses through Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021 will commence from December 11.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can register online, pay the processing fee and upload scanned copies of the certificates for online verification up to December 19, TS PECET 2021 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said.



The physical verification of special category certificates-NCC/CAP for candidates who booked slots will be done between December 18 and 20.



Candidated can exercise the web options on December 24 and 25, and can be edited by December 26.



A list of provisional selected candidates will be published on the website on December 27. Candidates those who receive seat allotment orders should report to colleges pay the tuition fee and challan for verification of original certificates between December 28 and 30. The classes will commence on December 30.