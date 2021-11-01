TS PECET 2021 results to be declared today

TS PECET 2021 results: The results of Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman prof L Limbadri in the presence of TS PECET 2021 chairman and MGU, Nalgonda, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Gopal Reddy at TSCHE at 3 pm.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results from pecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PECET 2021 was conducted on October 23 at 14 exam centres for the candidates seeking admissions into BPEd and DPEd programmes.



How to download TS PECET results 2021?



Visit pecet.tsche.ac.in



Click on the result link on the website

Enter the login details

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of the result for future reference