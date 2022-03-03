TS performance impressive: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Asserting that the estimates of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shows the impressive performance of Telangana across all domains and project it was on a remarkable growing direction, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said these facts and figures should be an eye-opener for the Opposition parties.

He referred to the second advance estimates of national income for 2021-22 released by the ministry. Vinod said these reports by the Centre should be an eye- opener for TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. "Both leaders should indulge in constructive criticism rather than blatant mud-slinging without factual data on the TRS government".

Vinod said never did anyone envisage that Telangana would progress at such pace even after being exploited for ages. "Prior to State formation, all nine districts except Hyderabad, in Telangana were declared among the 150 most backward districts in the country."

"Interestingly, after the State formation even the remotest districts are competing with each other for top place in education, sanitation and irrigation. Life in rural areas has improved significantly due to measures taken by the TRS government".

He said the TRS government was the only one in the country to have prioritised rural well-being by restoring water bodies under the Mission Kakatiya. A number of critics questioned the capability of Telangana if it was granted. How would the land that was prone to naxalism, polarisation and communal violence sustain? There was constant fear among people of all classes that the new State would not succeed in its efforts. Fortunately, all tides turned in favour of people of Telangana; it is now one of the top performing States in the country in most SDG indices. Number of Niti Aayog surveys and reports have applauded the flagship schemes of the TRS government; these schemes have been replicated by the Union government in various States.

Vinod pointed out that the revolt that started for the fulfilment of the 3Ns (Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu) has shown impressive progress under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the State. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, Telangana has the second highest labour force participation rate. Additionally, according to the latest available CMIE data, the unemployment rate in the State reached 0.7 per cent in January 2022, the lowest among all States and union territories in the country.