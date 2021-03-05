TS PGECET 2021 notification to release tomorrow, exam on June 19

Candidates seeking admissions into M.Tech, M.Pharm and M.Arc courses can apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSPGECET) as the TSCHE has announced the exam schedule.



Accordingly, the TSPGECET 2021 notification will be released tomorrow at the official site of TSCHE -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The registration process will be open from June 19 and 22 without any late fee. Also, candidates can apply for the exam till April June 16 with a late fee.

To register, candidates should pay Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for the candidates belonging to SC/ST.

The hall tickets/admit card for TSPGECET 2021 will be available from June 10 to June 18. The exam will be conducted in Warangal and Hyderabad. The exam is scheduled to be held between June 19 and June 22.