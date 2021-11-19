TS PGECET 2021 second phase counselling schedule released

The schedule for second phase of web counselling for TS PGECET 2021 has been released. Online certificate verification for the counselling will be held from November 20 to 24.



Candidates who have not done the registration so far can upload the certificates online.



Meanwhile, the candidates who took part in the first phase of counselling can exercise the web options directly to the second counselling. And the candidates who are taking part in the second counselling should exercise the options on November 27 and 28.



Candidates will be allocated seats on November 30 and those who were allocated the seats should report un the colleges from December 1 to 4.