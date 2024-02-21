  • Menu
TS Rajya Sabha nominees elected unanimously
Hyderabad: Congress nominees Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav and Vaddiraju Ravichandra from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

With no other candidates in the contest, the Returning Officer declared the results at the Assembly premises here on Tuesday and handed over the election certificates to the newly elected members Anil and Ravichandra.

Renuka Chowdhury will serve her sixth term as an MP including four nominations to the Rajya Sabha and twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam Lok Sabha segment in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav will be making his debut in the Parliament. Ravichandra has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second consecutive time following his nomination during bye-elections held in 2022.

Upon being elected as MP of the Upper House in the Parliament, Anil Kumar Yadav took a big victory rally from the Assembly to TPCC head office Gandhi Bhavan.

X