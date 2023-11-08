  • Menu
TS schemes are not available in Karnataka: Prashant Reddy

Velpur: State R&B Minister, Balkonda BRS candidate Vemula Prashanth Reddy asked the activists of the opposition parties to think why the welfare schemes implemented in the state of Telangana are not available in the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

On Tuesday morning, he conducted election campaign in Kukunoor, Komanpally and Venkatapur villages of Velpur mandal in Balkonda constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that if the activists of the opposition parties go to Karnataka and see, it will be clear that there are no Telangana schemes there.

