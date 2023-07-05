TS students aspiring for MBBS seats to have 100% reservation under CAQ

Hyderabad: Telangana State students aspiring MBBS seats will now be getting 100 per cent reservation in the medical colleges under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ), which would help in availability of 1,820 additional seats for the students.

100 percent Reservation

Telangana State students now have 100 per cent reservation in medical colleges under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ).

Increased availability

1,820 additional seats for students.

Amendment to Admission Rules

Telangana government amended the Telangana State Medical Colleges admission rules.

AP Reorganisation Act

Amendments made in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act and Article 371D.

Revised Reservation

All seats in the CAQ in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, are reserved exclusively for Telangana students.

Earlier Reservation

Previously, only 85 percent of seats were reserved for local students, while 15 per cent were unreserved.

Expansion Medical Colleges

Number of medical colleges increased from 20 to 56.

Increased MBBS Seats: Total MBBS seats increased from 2,850 to 8,340.

Exclusive Allocations

Unreserved quota restricted to 20 old medical colleges established prior to 2014.

Exclusive Seats

520 medical seats exclusively allocated for Telangana students.

Total Available Seats: With new decisions, a total of 1,820 seats are available annually.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the government had provided an outstanding opportunity for local students to fulfill their dream of becoming doctors without having to leave the State. The decisions implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have brought Telangana students closer to realising their aspirations, he said. Rao further said that since the formation of Telangana, the healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable growth, exemplified by the establishment of district-level medical colleges, while simultaneously ensuring greater opportunities for Telangana students. “I urge students in Telangana to seize this golden opportunity,” said Rao.