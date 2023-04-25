TS to expose Centre's failures on APRA issues at SZC meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will expose the Centre's indifference towards the State in fulfilling the assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act and other inter-state issues at the Southern Zonal Council meeting organised in Chennai on May 5.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting on the issues to be taken up in Inter-State Council/ Southern Zonal Council.

The officials discussed and reviewed various issues in connection with AP Reorganization Act and other Inter-state issues relating to Irrigation, Education, Health, Energy, Industries, Singareni, Panchayat Raj, Labour & Employment and other departments. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to submit information regarding the issues to be raised in the Southern Zonal Council meeting on pending dues, clearances, 9th,10th Scheduled issues.

Special Chief Secretaries Rani Kumudini, Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar, KRamakrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Singareni Collieries CMD Sridhar, Secretaries Sheshadri, Srinivasa Raju, Raghunandan Rao, Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Endowments Anil Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.