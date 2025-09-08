TS UTF urges review of SC verdict on TET, seeks protection for senior teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) has called for an urgent review of the Supreme Court’s September 1 verdict mandating that all in-service teachers with more than five years of service must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years or face resignation. The directive has sparked widespread concern among senior educators across the country.

TS UTF State President Chava Ravi and General Secretary A. Venkat have appealed to both the Central and State governments to file review petitions in the Supreme Court, arguing that the ruling jeopardizes the careers of thousands of experienced teachers. “It is unjust to expect teachers who have served for over two decades to suddenly clear TET within two years,” Ravi stated.

The controversy stems from a 2010 notification issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which made TET mandatory for new appointments under the Right to Education Act. Crucially, the notification exempted teachers appointed prior to August 23, 2010. This exemption was upheld in subsequent rules framed by the unified Andhra Pradesh government in 2011 and reaffirmed in Telangana’s 2015 TET regulations.

However, the recent Supreme Court verdict—delivered in a case concerning teacher promotions in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—has upended this precedent. TS UTF leaders argue that the judgment fails to account for the long-standing exemptions and creates unnecessary panic among senior educators who never anticipated the need to take the TET.

Adding to the concern is the fact that related cases, including those involving minority educational institutions, have been referred to the Constitution Bench, while the current ruling imposes immediate consequences on teachers in non-minority institutions.

TS UTF has demanded that TET be made mandatory only for teachers appointed after the 2010 NCTE notification, and that those appointed before that date be permanently exempted. The federation warns that without corrective action, the verdict could destabilize the teaching workforce and undermine the morale of seasoned educators.