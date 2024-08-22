  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TSCPCR directs Peddapally DC to inquire into minor girl’s sexual abuse

Hyderabad: TheTelangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) on Wednesday directed the Collector and District Magistrate, Peddapally District, Telangana to instruct the concerned authorities to inquire into the incident of a minor girl child who was sexually abused on high priority and to take appropriate immediate action.

Recently, a minor girl child was sexually abused at Katnapally Village of Sultanabad Mandal, Peddapally district as reported on June 15. The Commission has viewed the incident very seriously and taken it as Suo Motu. It was informed to send the ATR to the Commission at the earliest, said senior officer.

