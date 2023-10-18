TSNAB seizes 1,000 kgs of ganja

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Bollaram police apprehended four persons who were transporting ganja at Bollaram on Tuesday. The police seized 1,000 kgs of ganja, a DCM, a car and four mobile phones all worth Rs 3.5 crore from them.

According to police, while conducting vehicle checking at Bollaram check post in view of upcoming Assembly elections, the accused persons were travelling in a car and a DCM van with ganja, the sleuth of TSNAB along with Bollaram police apprehended them.

The accused were Sakaram Rathod (35) native of Bidar, Karnataka and Ajay Ramavtar Chaurasiya @ Arjun (39) of Thane, Maharashtra both were drug peddlers, Ahmed Khan (27), a lorry driver and Digambar Ramu Pawar (30), a cleaner.

Police said that about four days back as per the directions of Sakaram Rathod, the other accused persons Ahmed Khan and Digambar Ramu Pawar went to Malkangiri in DCM van and loaded 1,000 kgs of ganja and returned to Auto Nagar, Rajahmundry where the accused Sakaram Rathod joined them in his car and loaded four bags containing 80 kgs of ganja in his car from DCM and started escorting the van to avoid police checking. In the meantime, he informed the accused Ajay Ramavtar to join them at the city outskirts near Secunderabad.

On Tuesday, during checking, the accused were nabbed, and police registered a case against them.