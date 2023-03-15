TSPSC AE paper leak sparks angry protests

Hyderabad: While the investigation reports disclosed startling revelations in the paper leak scam, Opposition parties, and its affiliated student unions staged a protest and vandalised the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday against paper leak in the recently held competitive exams conducted by the Commission. The agitating students and party workers laid siege to the commission head office. Tension prevailed on the premises for over two hours as they blocked the main gate. The student union leaders of different wings and BJYM activists squatted on the road in front of the Commission office at the busy Nampally road and resorted to sloganeering against the Commission holding it responsible for paper leakage and the postponement of the exams scheduled in March and April.

On the other hand, the report confirmed that the main accused and suspended official of the TSPSC Praveen had stolen the papers from the main server. He took a printout of the paper and shared it with Renuka and many people with whom he was maintaining contacts.

It has been revealed in the report that Renuka demanded Rs.10 to 20 lakhs for each paper. Two candidates came forward to buy the paper and she accommodated both of them in her house and made them prepare. On the day of the examination, she brought the candidates from Wanaparthy and left them at the centre in Saroornagar.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the paper leak with a sitting judge, the student union leaders alleged that influential BRS leaders were also part of the paper leak scam. It would not happen without the support of the ruling party leaders and influential persons.

They alleged that Commission Chairman B Janardhan Reddy failed to discharge his duties efficiently and demanded his removal from the key post.

When the situation escalated, additional police forces were deployed at the commission office and took all leaders and union workers into preventive custody.