TSPSC extends final deadline for OTR updates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has issued a final press note urging candidates to update their ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) details, warning that failure to comply will directly affect eligibility for upcoming recruitment notifications. In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission said, “the OTR update exercise is aimed at eliminating discrepancies, ensuring completeness of candidate records, and facilitating faster processing of recruitment notifications and early declaration of results.” Candidates who have not yet updated their OTR details must do so by visiting the Commission’s official website www.tgpsc.gov.in.

While the original deadline was March 25, 2026, the Commission has now extended the final deadline to April 10, 2026, clarifying that no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

Accordingly, “only those candidates, who complete the OTR updation process, including submission of relevant certificates, will be permitted to apply for forthcoming recruitment notifications.” The Commission emphasised that this is the last opportunity for candidates to update their records. It urged all applicants to treat the matter with utmost priority and complete the process immediately to avoid disqualification from future recruitment drives.

The Commission said that failure to comply will result in candidates being barred from applying for upcoming notifications, making this extension a crucial final chance for aspirants across Telangana.