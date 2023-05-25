TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana High Court refuses to grant stay on group-1 prelims exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court refused to grant a stay on the Group -1 prelims exam. The Petitioners sought an order from the High Court to postpone the Group -1 Prelims examination scheduled to be conducted by TSPSC on June 11, 2023.



The Telangana High Court Vacation Bench comprising Justice Pulla Karthik on Thursday, heard the TSPSC paper leak case filed by B. Venkatesh and 35 other aspirants for TSPSC examinations, seeking to declare the inaction of the respondents i.e., Chairman TSPSC and Secretary, TSPSC herein in taking steps to postpone the group 1 prelims exams to be conducted on 11th june, 2023 to at least preferably for two months and to provide suitable gap between the Group 1, 2, 3, 4 exams.

Counsel for petitioner Mr Srikanth informed the Court that it was sheer diligence on the part of the TSPSC in conducting the examinations.

Further, the counsel argued that in the TSPSC paper leakage, bigshots are involved, and the Government is making full efforts to safeguard them.

Justice Pulla Karthik said that the Court will issue notices to the respondent TSPSC Chairman and Secretary, TSPSC and the State Government authorities to file counter and the matter Adjourned To 4 weeks.

Earlier, the the matter was listed in the High Court vacation bench comprising Justice K. Laxman, though he recused to take up the matter informing that his daughter is one of the aspirant for the TSPSC exam. Later on, the matter sent to Justice M. Laxman bench for hearing.