TSRTC cancels regular services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada
The Telugu states are currently experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to overflowing streams and ponds and disruption of normal lives. Additionally, the Munneru river is flowing at Aitavaram near the Keesara tollgate in Krishna district, causing floodwaters to continue on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.
In response to the situation, TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) has made an important announcement. TSRTC MD Sajjanar has stated that regular TSRTC buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route will be cancelled. As an alternative, TSRTC buses will travel to Vijayawada from Hyderabad via Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, and Guntur. Buses will be available every half an hour from MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station).
For further information, individuals are advised to contact the TSRTC call center at the following numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-23450033. This decision has been made to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers during this challenging period of heavy rainfall and flooding.