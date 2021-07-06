TSRTC introduces special facility for women

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced special facility for women. According to officials of TSRTC for the convenience of the women, the decision was taken to allow the bus to stop anywhere and women can board the bus at any time after 07:30 pm in the middle of the stage. Orders have also been issued to all drivers and conductors in the Greater Hyderabad zone in this regard.

"Women can complain to the concerned depot manager if they are inconvenienced in this regard and the depot manager will conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. We urge all women to take advantage of this facility and travel safely on TSRTC buses," said V Venkateswarlu Executive Director, GHMC.

"This is the great news, as always at night time we are forced to run back of the bus, as it does not stop in designated bus stop . From today we could travel safely," said Rohini , a daily TSRTC passenger. "As daily after 7:30 we struggle to board the bus, as bus drivers don't stop even if we wave our hand, this initiative would give relief to all the women travels in RTC," said, P Rupa , another daily TSRTC passenger.