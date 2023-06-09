TSRTC launches Hyderabad on Wheels Tiger photo exhibition in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has launched an innovative programme to create awareness among people about tiger conservation. It is India's first ever “Hyderabad On Wheels” Tiger Photo Exhibition on a bus to illustrate the importance of tigers in biodiversity through photography.

Tiger photo exhibition on 'Hyderabad on Wheels' bus was inaugurated at KBR Park premises in Hyderabad in presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, IFS.

TSRTC organised this exhibition in collaboration with Indian Photo Festival Organisation and ICBM-School of Business Excellence. In this exhibition, TSRTC is displaying tiger photos taken by Professor Jitender Govindani, Dean (Academics) of ICBM-School of Business Excellence and wildlife photographer.

The organisation will go to tourist areas, parks and other places in Hyderabad to explain the role of tigers in environmental protection.



















































