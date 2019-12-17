TSRTC management issues orders to treat RTC workers as employees

Hyderabad: Starting from January 1st, 2020, the APSRTC workers are going to become government employees in Andhra Pradesh. For which, AP assembly has also approved the bill.

Following this, TSRTC management has also issued an order to treat Telangana RTC workers as employees on Monday. In the notice, the management made it clear that in all advertisements related to the RTC, the workers should be mentioned as employees.

Recently, CM K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with RTC workers at Pragathi Bhavan, where he assured them to treat as employees. The orders refer that along with RTC workers, other staff working in the corporation should be treated as employees. Regarding this, the RTC management has given instructions to set up a notice board in front of all bus depots across the state.