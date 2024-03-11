TSRTC MD asks employees to work with renewed enthusiasm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD VC Sajjanar has stated that responsibilities of employees of the corporation had increased with the announcement of 21% fitment. He thanked CM A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for making the announcement.

Sajjanar said, for the past three months, higher officials had been working on wage revision of the RTC employees. It is a historic occasion as it is a dream of the employees, who have been waiting for PRC for many years’. He conducted a virtual interaction with the field staff from Bus Bhavan in the wake of the announcement of the 21% fitment as part of the 2017 pay revision.

He assured that the management was giving top priority to welfare of the employees.The corporation would resolve every pending issue with cooperation of the government and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

He said the corporation had so far paid nine DA installments to the staff. The employees had also been given promotions in all categories. The pending bonds of Rs 280-crore were being paid with support of the government for financial benefit. In order to support families of personnel, who died in accidents, free accident insurance of over Rs 1 crore had been extended with the help of UBI. He explained that 50,000 employees were given medical check-ups in the name of Grand Health Challenge. With this 300 people suffering from heart-related diseases were saved.

Sajjanar said the Mahalakshmi scheme was implemented within 48 hours. Efforts of the staff in ensuring free travel for women were going on smoothly. “In the last 90 days, 25 crore women have been safely dropped at their destinations,” he said, adding fairs like Medaram were successful. “It is due to the collective efforts of the staff that the company has been able to win five national public bus transport excellence awards, which are very prestigious at national level.

“To get out of dues, we still have to work at double capacity. Buses should be operated without reducing the occupancy ratio. It is responsibility of the staff to ensure that no single passenger is inconvenienced.

COO Dr Ravinder, Executive Directors Munisekhar, Krishnakanth, Purushotham, Venkateswarlu, Finance Adviser Vijayapushpa, CPM Usha Devi, CTM (Operations) Jeevana Prasad, CTM (Commercial) Sridhar and others attended the meeting.