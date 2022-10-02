TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar injured in road accident

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, the vice chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V C Sajjanar reportedly received injuries in a road mishap that took place on Saturday night.

According to the sources, the accident took place when an autorickshaw collided with the car in which Sajjanar was traveling in at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, Telangana.

In the accident, four passengers in the autorickshaw also received injuries and were shifted to a hospital in the district.

Sajjanar who received injuries on his hand in the accident resumed his journey after first aid.