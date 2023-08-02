TSRTC merger with govt, a political stunt: Mallareddy

Hyderabad: Minister Mallareddy has made sensational comments that RTC merger in the government as an election stunt. Think anything, ours is a political party, he said. He spoke to the media on Wednesday. On this occasion, a media representative asked the minister whether the step by the government a political stunt is, to this the Minister replied with the statement.



Responding to this, Mallareddy said, “Think elections.. Think anything.. Whether the future of the workers is good or not, they should think about it.” He said that they are a political party, so there will be an election stunt. But he want to remember that workers are happy. If RTC is to be merged with the government, guts, courage and funds are needed. He said that only their party leader KCR has them.