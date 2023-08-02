Live
- Many leaders from BRS wants to join Congress: Bhatti
- KCR will take oath as hattrick CM: KTR
- Former MLA and actress Jayasudha joins BJP
- Joining ‘OTT gang’ undeniably enticing, says Nargis Fakhri
- Haryana clashes: Security tightened at sensitive locations, says Delhi Police
- TSRTC merger with govt, a political stunt: Mallareddy
- TTD rejects 42 truckloads of ghee for failing to meet standards: Official
- Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, Announces His Next English Single 'Sleepless Nights'
- Not Ambati Rambabu; Sai Dharam Tej reveals the inspiration behind ShyamBabu role in ‘Bro’
- LS Speaker upset at disruptions, skips proceedings
Just In
TSRTC merger with govt, a political stunt: Mallareddy
Says If RTC is to be merged with the government, guts, courage and funds are needed
Hyderabad: Minister Mallareddy has made sensational comments that RTC merger in the government as an election stunt. Think anything, ours is a political party, he said. He spoke to the media on Wednesday. On this occasion, a media representative asked the minister whether the step by the government a political stunt is, to this the Minister replied with the statement.
Responding to this, Mallareddy said, “Think elections.. Think anything.. Whether the future of the workers is good or not, they should think about it.” He said that they are a political party, so there will be an election stunt. But he want to remember that workers are happy. If RTC is to be merged with the government, guts, courage and funds are needed. He said that only their party leader KCR has them.