TSRTC offers discount for Vijayawada-Hyderabad-Bengaluru passengers

Hyderabad: After burdening the passengers by increasing ticket fares on long-distance routes, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to reduce the fares of Hyderabad – Vijayawada and Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Rajdhani services till the end of September.

According to TSRTC, 10 per cent ticket fare has been reduced in the Hyderabad- Bengaluru in Garuda service.

However, it has been clarified that this discount will not be available for these services coming from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Friday and for the services going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chairman and MLA, Bajireddy Govardhan, MD, V C Sajjanar, said that Hyderabad -Vijayawada interstate bus services are amiable including Garuda Plus, Rajdhani services except Mondays and Sundays. It has been revealed that a 10 per cent discount is being given on the ticket charge on the rest of the days. They said that these discounted fares will be applicable till September 30. Passengers going to and from Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Hyderabad- Bengaluru are requested to avail this opportunity.