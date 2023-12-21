TSRTC plans to procure 2,050 new buses soon

Hyderabad: In view of the increase in occupancy ratio, which is 88 per cent in the buses after the implementation of Maha Lakshmi scheme, TSRTC planned to buy 2,050 buses in the next four to five months.

According to the TSRTC officials, after the implementation of the “Zero fare tickets”, the occupancy of the corporation has increased from 69 per cent (upto Nov 23) to 88 per cent and many depots are achieving more than 100 per cent footfall. Many Depots are achieving more than 100 per centoccupancy. To meet the additional demand the RTC has geared up for inducting 1,000 new diesel buses including pallevelugu, express, few AC buses, 1,050 electrical buses including 550 on intercity routes in rural areas and 500 on intra-city routes in Hyderabad. These buses will be introduced by the end of March next year as a result the additional needs will be met.

Stressing on the challenge of identifying the authenticity of the passengers, a senior TSRTC officer, appealed to the passengers to show their original photo ID cards like an Aadhar, voter ID issued by the Election Commission and driving licence, identity card issued by the government of India departments/ State government departments/ Public Sector Undertakings, directorate of disabled and senior citizens welfare, government of Telangana, establishing that they are domicile of the State. It was witnessed that many women passengers are carrying xerox copy of aadhar or in the mobile where their photo is not clear or is distorted.

“Daily passengers complained that after implementation of the scheme many of the commuters are boarding the express buses and alighting at intermittent places which are not designated stages. TSRTC clarified that the express buses will be operated as per the identified stages to not cause any inconvenience to the fare paid passengers and also to avoid deflection to other modes.

Given high loads, the conductors will stop en route to complete ticket issues. In case women are found without valid ID proof, they will be treated as ticket-less passengers, he added.