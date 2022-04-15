TSRTC rakes in Rs 70 lakh by delivering Muthyala Talambralu

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has pocketed an income of Rs 70 lakh by delivering Muthyala Talambralu of Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy celestial wedding that took place on the occasion of Rama Navami on April 10.

According to TSRTC, its cargo service has provided Muthyala Talambralu booking facility for the devotees through parcel service.

Devotees, who could not go to Bhadrachalam to witness the celestial wedding, were delivered the Talambralu through the TSRTC parcel service for charges of just Rs 80 at their doorstep.

Nearly 88,704 devotees availed the service generating over Rs 70 lakh. Meanwhile, the RTC MD VC Sajjanar presented the sacred Muthyala Talambralu to Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan recently.