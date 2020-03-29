TSRTC staff donate 1-day salary to CMRF

Hyderabad: Several trade unions in the TSRTC have decided to donate one day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the government fight spread of coronavirus.

The RTC unions like Employees' Union (EU), Staff Workers' Federation (SWF), National Mazdoor Union (NMU), Karmika Sangh (BMS), Bahujan Workers' Union (BWU), Karmika Parishat (KP) and Staff and Workers Union (SWU) have urged the management to deduct gross salary for one day for donating to the CM Relief Fund.

EU general secretary K Raji Reddy said that the State and Central governments were taking up various measures to control the spread of virus and people were also following the necessary instructions from the government.

However, the government may need funds for the fulfilling basic needs of the people. "The trade unions in the Corporation are working for the welfare of the workers.

The society is under distress and it is our responsibility to respond to the situation. We have discussed and decided to donate one day salary," said Raji Reddy.

The management can deduct one day salary of March month and hand over it to the CM Relief Fund on behalf of the workers, the union leaders said. One-day salary of the workers would amount to Rs 4 crore.