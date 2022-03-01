TSRTC to provide free bus services to Ukraine returnees from Hyderabad airport

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in a statement said that it would provide free bus services to the students who returned from Ukraine from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to various parts of the state.



It is known that hundreds of Indian students stranded in Ukraine after the country shut its airspace due to Russia's aggression.



The TSRTC is providing free tickets to the students returned from Ukraine on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Control rooms were also set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help the students.



VC Sajjanar, managing director of TSRTC said that the facility would be available until all the students from Ukraine reach their hometown.

