TSRTC to run 385 spl buses for Dussehra

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda region of the TSRTC will reportedly run special buses to ease the rush of passengers during the Dussehra festival.

TSRTC officials have decided to run about 385 special buses, including 77 from Nalgonda depot, 16 from Narketpally depot, 50 from Miryalaguda depot, 69 from Devarakonda depot, 60 from Kodad depot, 73 from Suryapet depot and 29 from Yadagirigutta depot. These special buses will be operated from September 30 to October 4. Additional services will be plied to Hyderabad and other places in the State, officials said.

According to TSRTC Regional Manager Varaprasad, measures were being taken up at bus stands and stations to avoid any hardship to the people due to the huge rush. The special buses would be operated on the basis of the rush.