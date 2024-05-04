TSRTC waives reservation fees for bookings done 8 days in advance

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced the waiving of reservation fees for commuters travelling long distances if the bookings are done eight days in advance.

"TSRTC waives reservation expenses for long-distance travellers if bookings are done eight days in advance. For advance reservations on TSRTC buses, visit https://www.tsrtconline.in," stated TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

Moreover, the TSRTC has planned to enhance bus services and frequency from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Rangareddy regions to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, to meet the rising demand from pilgrims.

These buses will depart from MGBS, JBS, BHEL, and other locations in the city, with buses departing approximately every half hour.

The service will give pilgrims more options for travel during the day and night, beginning as early as 3:30 am from MGBS and lasting until 11:45 pm.