TSSPDCL chief's advisory to observe caution while flying kites

Hyderabad: Power supply authorities on Friday urged people to be cautious while flying kites on the occasion of 'Makara Sankranti' on January 15. They have appealed to people to fly kites in open areas, far away from overhead power lines, transformers and substations.

In an advisory, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy requested people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution.

He asked people not to try to remove kites that get caught in power lines or fall in sub-stations.

"Leave it there. Don't touch any part of the kite or string and keep everyone away," he cautioned.

The TSSPDCL chief urged parents to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children while flying kites on their premises.

"Don't allow children to touch a snapped and broken conductor," he advised. Reddy asked people to inform the Electricity department on 1912 or nearest electricity office or through Mobile App or website: www.tssouthernpower.com if a kite or any objects gets caught in electrical lines/ broken conductor in their respective areas for taking immediate action.