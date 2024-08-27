Live
- Sudheer Babu’s‘Maa Nanna Superhero’set for Dussehra release
- Kanyaka Now Streaming on Bcineet OTT for ₹49
- Supreme Court to examine PIL seeking implementation of Braille Integration System in currency notes
- MUDA case: Karnataka Dy CM gives ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call to press Guv for action in pending cases
- Yogi Adityanath Remark About 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Sparks Controversy
- West Bengal Government Urges Public To Ignore BJP's 12-Hour Strike
- Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Ravindra Jadeja Released from Duleep Trophy Squads
- Fadnavis: Navy Oversaw Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Larger Replacement Planned
- Over 7800 Working Professionals Awarded Degrees in BITS Pilani WILP’s Hybrid Convocation Using Metaverse
- BJP’s Kiran Choudhry elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Haryana
Just In
TSUTF holds meet on Gurukul school issues
Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) organised a round table conference on Monday to discuss various problems faced by Gurukul schools across the State.
Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) organised a round table conference on Monday to discuss various problems faced by Gurukul schools across the State.
During the conference, emphasis was placed on school timing. Previously, Gurukul schools operated from 8 am to 4 pm, but the hours have now been changed to 9 am to 4:30 pm. This adjustment has also created difficulties for the staff, as there are no dormitories on the school premises. The speakers expressed that sitting in a tight class from 8:00 am to 11:15 am is challenging and demanded that working hours be revised to better suit the students. The Indian Psychiatrist Association Telangana State General Secretary, Dr Vishal Akula, demanded that the working hours of Gurukul schools be adjusted to support the mental development of students and ensure teachers can work without undue pressure. He highlighted that mental stress on students, coupled with a lack of nutrition and physical exercise, can lead to various mental disorders and even suicide.