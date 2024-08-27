TSUTF holds meet on Gurukul school issues

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) organised a round table conference on Monday to discuss various problems faced by Gurukul schools across the State.

During the conference, emphasis was placed on school timing. Previously, Gurukul schools operated from 8 am to 4 pm, but the hours have now been changed to 9 am to 4:30 pm. This adjustment has also created difficulties for the staff, as there are no dormitories on the school premises. The speakers expressed that sitting in a tight class from 8:00 am to 11:15 am is challenging and demanded that working hours be revised to better suit the students. The Indian Psychiatrist Association Telangana State General Secretary, Dr Vishal Akula, demanded that the working hours of Gurukul schools be adjusted to support the mental development of students and ensure teachers can work without undue pressure. He highlighted that mental stress on students, coupled with a lack of nutrition and physical exercise, can lead to various mental disorders and even suicide.