Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka Launches Drug Eradication Campaign in Hyderabad

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced a concerted effort to eliminate drugs in the state, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between authorities and the community. The Deputy CM inaugurated a drug eradication rally at Jalavihar on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, underscoring the grave consequences of drug abuse on individuals and society.

"Drug use is like a toxic experiment. It is extremely dangerous and has the potential to tear apart families and ruin young lives. Those who supply drugs are acting as anti-social forces, preying on vulnerable individuals and causing irreparable harm. We must take a stand against this menace and protect our state," said Bhatti Vikramarka during the rally.

The Deputy CM pledged to allocate sufficient resources to the Narcotic Bureau for the eradication of drugs, urging authorities to be vigilant in preventing the sale and transportation of illegal substances. He called for the establishment of drug eradication committees in all villages and emphasized the importance of strengthening the police information system to combat drug suppliers effectively.

Bhatti Vikramarka also stressed the need for community involvement in the fight against drugs, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity. He warned students against falling into the trap of drug use, highlighting the detrimental impact on society and families.