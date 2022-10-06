TTD to organise Lord Venkateswara Swamy Vaibhavotsavams in Hyderabad from October 11 to 15

TTD organises Vaibhavotsavams in various areas so that the devotees from other areas can see the regular and weekly services and festivals of Lord Venkateswara Swamy held in Tirumala. As part of this, Vaibhaotsavams will be held at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad from 11th to 15th of this month. On this occasion, TTD officials revealed the details of the celebrations.

It is said that the celebrations will begin on 10th followed by regular activities will be conducted from 6 am to 9 pm for five days. As part of the weekly services, Vasanthotsavam will be held on October 11, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on 12th, Tiruppavada on 13th, Nijapada darshan on 14th and Srinivasa Kalyanam on 15th from 6.30 to 8.30 pm.

The officials of TTD have revealed that during the month of Kartika, Kartika Deepotsavam will be held in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool district like last year. It is said that Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam will be held in Ongole of Prakasam district in December and in Delhi in January followed by Uttarayanam, Mahasamprokshan for Sri Padmavati temple in Chennai and Jammu Kashmir.