TUWJ demands house sites for journalists

Khammam: Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) vice president K Ramnarayana demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao immediately allot house sites and houses to the working journalists in the State.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the district electronic media wing reporters meeting led by district president Avula Srinivas Rao and secretary Kanakamedala Saidhulu in the town on Monday.

He said the journalists played a key role in the statehood movement but KCR ignore their services and hasn't fulfilled his promises so far. He said the pending case of journalists house sites were cleared but the government has handed them so far. He asked the government to fulfill the promises of CM KCR which was given to journalists.

Ramnarayana informed how the TUWJ (IJU) fought for the rights of journalists earlier. He said the government is not responding to the demands of the journalists. The union will fight against the government for the welfare of journalists.

He appealed to the government immediately give importance to Dalit, Girijana journalists under the Dalit Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu schemes.

He expressed anguish over the attacks on journalists in the State. He demanded formation of a committee for preventing attacks on journalists.

Later the union leaders felicitated senior scribes Ram Narayana, IJU national council member Ravindra Seshu and Siva.

District committee president Vanam Venkateswara Rao, secretary Enugu Venkateswalu, leaders N Venkat Rao, G Srinivas Reddy, M Venugopal, Bhoopal, Mysa Papa Rao, Venkat Rao,Madhav Rao, CH Srinivas Rao, Vasu, Naveen, Mahender, Mohiddin and others participated in the meeting.